TD Securities Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$23.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.33.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
