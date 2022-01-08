TD Securities Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$23.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

