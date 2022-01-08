TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,945 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,945 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

