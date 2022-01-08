TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,859 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,859 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $79,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $165,098,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,601,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NYSE IR opened at $59.30 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

