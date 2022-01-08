TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,887 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,551,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $106,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

KL opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

