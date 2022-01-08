TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $74,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.