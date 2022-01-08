TD Asset Management Inc. Has $97.86 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $97,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 234.1% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

