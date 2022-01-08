TD Asset Management Inc. Has $65.84 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $65,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

