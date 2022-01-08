TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,107 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,859 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $219,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $514.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.03. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

