Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) versus Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taronis Technologies and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $513.70 million 13.65 $110.75 million $1.49 62.81

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Taronis Technologies on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Technologies

BBHC, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

