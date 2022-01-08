Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.56 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

