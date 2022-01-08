Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $33,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.78 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

