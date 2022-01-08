Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Shares of Target stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

