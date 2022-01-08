Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

