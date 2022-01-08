Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after buying an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $666.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

