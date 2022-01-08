Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $657.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

