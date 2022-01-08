Synovus Financial Corp Sells 371 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

