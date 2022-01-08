Synovus Financial Corp Sells 25,806 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

