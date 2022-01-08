Synovus Financial Corp Sells 21,440 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.