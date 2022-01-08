Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,247 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 325,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 97.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

