Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,156,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.