Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.90 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215,010 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

