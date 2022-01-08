Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

