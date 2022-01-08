Synovus Financial Corp Buys 531 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.