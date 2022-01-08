Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,632 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

