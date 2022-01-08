Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $362.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

