Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.63

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 22751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

