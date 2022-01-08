Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $81,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

