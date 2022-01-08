Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $83,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $465.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

