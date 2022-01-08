Swiss National Bank Sells 24,300 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of DTE Energy worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.