Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $65,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,254.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

