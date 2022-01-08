Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Zillow Group worth $56,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 380.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

