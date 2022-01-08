Swiss National Bank Has $82.17 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Essex Property Trust worth $82,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $348.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.91 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

