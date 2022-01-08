Swiss National Bank Has $76.55 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $76,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $174.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

