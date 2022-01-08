Swiss National Bank Has $68.93 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $68,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.17 and its 200-day moving average is $498.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

