Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $79,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $129.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

