Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $71,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

