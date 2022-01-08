Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Insulet worth $74,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $250.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.46. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

