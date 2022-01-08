Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) Shares Up 13.2%

Swire Properties Ltd. (NASDAQ:SWPFF) shares rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 1,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46.

Swire Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWPFF)

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

