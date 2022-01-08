SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $34,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

SIVB stock opened at $733.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $412.23 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

