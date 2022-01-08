Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Tops $38.63 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and approximately $559,215.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.99 or 0.07604687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,590,905 coins and its circulating supply is 339,905,462 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

