Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $79.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 85.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

