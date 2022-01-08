Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $46,244.82 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $320,299.68.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.