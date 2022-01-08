Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

