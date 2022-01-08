Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.79.

Shares of SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.29. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

