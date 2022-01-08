Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after acquiring an additional 365,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after acquiring an additional 259,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,771 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

