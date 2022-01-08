Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $19.76 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

