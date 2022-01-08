Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $28.12 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

