Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

