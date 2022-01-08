Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $158.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

