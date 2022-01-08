Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

